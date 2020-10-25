Thousands rally in Taipei for release of Hong Kong 12

More than 3,000 people turned up for a rally in Taipei on Sunday to demand the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong governments release the 12 Hongkongers who were arrested while they were fleeing to Taiwan.

Organized by Hong Kong Outlanders, a civic group founded with the aim of keeping the city’s pro-democracy movement going in Taiwan, the rally was part of a global demonstration to show support and demand for the release of the 12 Hongkongers. Events such as flash mobs, rallies and online demonstrations have also taken place across more than 30 cities around the world.

Participants in the Taipei rally dressed in yellow and black — colors that have come to represent Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement — and marched from the Zhongxiao Fuxing metro station to the city’s Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office. Many held signs and banners demanding authorities allow the detainees to meet their families and lawyers.

The 12 have been detained in mainland China for nearly two months and have not been allowed to meet their families or the lawyers chosen by their loved ones.

Demonstrators wanted the mainland government to disclose the identities of the lawyers that authorities had assigned to the 12 detainees and to release the marine radar data from the day of their arrest.

Officials of the Hong Kong government should also provide medical assistance to the detainees and meet with their families to show support, said those in the rally.

“We must tell the world that Taiwan, as a democratic country, has the ability to support those who are persecuted in the region,” said Lin Fei-fan, deputy secretary-general of the Democratic Progressive Party. Taiwan must keep an eye on Hong Kong as the fate of the two places were closely intertwined in the face of increasing suppression from China’s Communist Party, Lin said, urging Taiwan to keep supporting Hong Kong.

Hong Kong people’s demands were understood and recognized by the world’s civil societies, and Hongkongers living abroad should continue to show their support, said Lam Wing-kee, owner of Causeway Bay Books in Taipei. Lam, who was kidnapped to mainland China and was detained for eight months, predicted that some of the 12 arrestees might be released soon but might be charged for other crimes.

The rally aimed to push the Taiwanese government to keep its promise to support Hong Kong, said Lee Peng-hsuan, chairperson of Hong Kong Outlanders. She said that the dire situation of the mainland’s legal system and its lack of transparency have made the situation of the 12 Hongkongers extremely worrying.

