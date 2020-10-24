Murder victim’s mother hopes for breakthrough in suspect’s stalled surrender to Taiwan

The mother of murder victim Poon Hiu-wing will meet with Hong Kong police in hopes of finding a breakthrough in the case, after the suspect failed to obtain a visa to Taiwan to surrender himself to authorities.

The suspect, Hongkonger Chan Tong-kai, has admitted to killing his girlfriend Poon during the pair’s trip to Taiwan in 2018. He has volunteered to turn himself in but has been unable to get the necessary visa as Taiwanese authorities insist that police from both sides need to meet before issuing any travel documents.

Poon’s mother has offered to mediate between the two law enforcement agencies. She said that both Hong Kong and Taiwanese police reached out to her on Friday.

A police source told Apple Daily that she would attend a meeting on Sunday for officers from the Kowloon East regional crime unit to understand her needs, but it was unclear if any results would come out of it.

She confirmed to Apple Daily herself the arrangement for the Sunday meeting and said she intended to ask the police if they would accept her invitation to sit down with Taiwanese authorities to discuss Chan’s case.

Police officers did not discuss the case with her during a second phone call on Friday night, she said, but added that they were hoping to return items belonging to her daughter which were used as evidence in a separate case on Chan.

In that case, Chan stole Poon’s bank card and cash, and was later convicted of money laundering. He was released from jail in October last year, but could not be charged with murder in Hong Kong as the crime had taken place in Taiwan. The lack of an extradition agreement between Taiwan and Hong Kong means he is still living under Hong Kong police protection a year after his release.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam had cited Poon’s murder case as the reason for pressing ahead with an ill-fated extradition bill last year, a move that triggered citywide mass protests which have since evolved into a pro-democracy movement.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play