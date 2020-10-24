More than 100 inquiries filed after Cathay Pacific cuts 8,500 jobs: labor chief

Hong Kong’s Labour Department has received over 100 inquiries after airline Cathay Pacific announced it would be axing 8,500 jobs, according to the labor minister.

Most of the inquiries concerned employees' rights and only a few were related to job hunting, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong told Radio Television Hong Kong on Saturday.

The scale of Cathay Pacific’s job cuts was “upsetting” but the decision was a commercial one in response to the 99% drop in travelers, he said.

Employees who escaped the massive layoff previously complained about unfair terms in their new contracts. Law said he was in touch with unions and Cathay Pacific, and the airline should consider carefully what to do with those workers who refused to sign new contracts, he said.

The airline’s job cuts would add pressure to Hong Kong’s unemployment rate but the government had no plan to extend its employment subsidies, Law said. The policy had brought about great financial burden to the government, he explained.

Hong Kong’s current unemployment situation would be even worse had it not been for the subsidies, he said.

Cathay Pacific announced on Wednesday that it would axe 8,500 jobs, making 5,300 Hong Kong-based employees redundant. It also killed its Dragon brand, which mainly operated short-haul flights to other Asian cities.

