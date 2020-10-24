Wuhan wet market backs down after setting hawker age limits

A notice from a Chinese wet market in the city of Wuhan has been forced to back down after causing an uproar when it ordered female shopkeepers to be aged under 45, while male vendors could not be over 50 years old.

The 40-year-old Victory Fresh Market is currently under renovation to become the new Central Market on JiQing Street. The 48 hawkers who were temporarily relocated to a nearby street during the renovation said they were flummoxed by the age restrictions, as many were older than the new requirements.

Some shopkeepers said the expected rent increases after renovation were already going to cause them difficulties, and the new age limits appeared to be a way to dissuade them from moving back to the market."The bar is a bit too high. We are 50 years old now and making a living. What else can we do if we are not allowed to sell vegetables?" said one of the hawkers.

Netizens described the market’s decision as “bizarre, hilarious and comedic” and said: “So are we supposed to dress in bikinis to sell vegetables to attract customers now?”

Complaints about the new requirements have been filed with the local government, citing age discrimination. Wuhan’s JiangAn district government announced on its official Weibo account on Friday that its market monitoring unit had met with three relevant enterprises and asked them to remove the “unreasonable” re-entry conditions.

The Victory Fresh Market has since taken down the notice.

“We are still negotiating on the policies. The age limits can be relaxed. The market is still under renovation and the requirements will be amended when we start inviting vendors to join,” market management said.

The notice had listed six requirements for hawkers who wanted to re-enter the market after the facelift. These included obtaining a health certificate, accepting supermarket-style management and passing a self-funded, two-week training course.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play