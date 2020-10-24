Wang Qishan the diplomat speaks on financial affairs, may be back in Xi’s good graces

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan has urged the country’s financial services to serve the real economy, in a video speech given in Shanghai on Saturday that some say signals he is back in the good books of his boss, President Xi Jinping.

As one of China’s top diplomats, Wang’s speaking openly on financial and economic issues could be construed as a sign that he had regained the trust of Xi, after people close to Wang were targeted in criminal crackdowns.

His choice of topic was also seen as taking aim at Premier Li Keqiang, another Politburo member who was rumored to have fallen out of favor with Xi too.

In his speech, delivered at the Bund Summit, Wang expressed optimism that China’s economic potential would continue to be released, with greater reliance on the domestic market, and that domestic demand would continue to expand.

Financial services that were separated from the real economy were like water without a source and a tree without roots, Wang said. China’s financial sector must not follow the crooked path of speculation and gambling, nor should it go astray in the direction of a self-circulating financial bubble or follow the evil ways of Ponzi schemes, he said.

Wang’s exhortations for the financial sector to steer clear of the crooked path could be read as an insinuation leveled at Li’s earlier advocacy of an internet economy, commentator Johnny Lau suggested.

It was possible Wang had a hidden agenda to call attention to Li’s mistakes, and that he would continue to do so until China’s Communist Party held its next National Congress. The 20th National Congress is expected to take place in the autumn of 2022.

Wang himself appeared to have regained ground after months of speculation about discord with Xi. He had not appeared in public alone since Feb. 27, when he met with Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić. Following that meeting, Wang had shown up only in the presence of other senior leaders of the Communist Party, such as during a ceremony on Friday marking the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the Korean War.

Fueling the rumors were news in early October that a former Wang aide, Dong Hong, was under investigation for alleged corruption.

As well, a close friend of Wang, former real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang, was sentenced to 18 years in jail for corruption in September. Ren was a prominent critic of Xi, whom he once called a “clown” in an open essay. Ren had also highlighted the party’s restriction on freedom of speech as having exacerbated the spread of COVID-19.

