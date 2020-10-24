Photo shows ex-Chinese premier Zhu Rongji turning 92 in good shape

Former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji was seen in a picture on the internet celebrating his 92th birthday on Friday with his wife Lao An, doctors and nurses.

Zhu, dressed in red, looked mentally alert as the medical workers sang “Happy Birthday” to him in front of a cake. His son Zhu Yunlai and daughter Zhu Yanlai were not in the picture.

Speculation about Zhu’s health has circulated since his last public appearance two years ago, in October 2018. That year, Zhu attended an Oct. 11 meeting of the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, of which he was the founding dean from 1984 to 2001.

A photo of him taken with former deans of the school Zhao Chunjun, He Jiankun and Qian Yinyi and current dean Bai Chongen showed Zhao supporting him tightly on the arm.

Then last year, he was notably absent from two major events, the National Day reception on Sept. 30 followed by the National Day Parade on Oct. 1.

Earlier that year, he wrote and signed a reply letter to the 2019 cohort of master of business administration students at the Tsinghua University school. Zhu later wrote another letter, also with his signature, to the advisory board saying he had to miss the annual board meeting on Oct. 18 owing to “health issues,” the first time he had revealed anything about his health.

