Make Chinese officials pay heavy price over Hong Kong 12, activists tell Pompeo

Two pro-democracy Hong Kong activists in self-exile have urged the United States Secretary of State to sanction officials of mainland China for “barbarously detaining” 12 Hong Kong protesters captured by Chinese coast guard while on their way to seek political asylum in Taiwan.

In a letter written to top U.S. diplomat Mike Pompeo, activists Simon Cheng and Honcques Laus called for punitive measures against mainland officials in Shenzhen who were responsible for holding the 12 in a detention center in Yantian district.

The 12 Hong Kong democratic protesters had been subjected to “treatment in violation of their human rights, including gross denial of their own chosen lawyers and liaison with the public,” said the letter, dated Wednesday. It added that officials should pay a “heavy price” for their actions.

The named officials include director of the Shenzhen Public Security Bureau Liu Guozhou, commissioner of the Yantian Detention Center Ding Tuanyuan and deputy commissioners of the Yantian Detention Center Huang Xiaoming and Xie De.

Cheng, a former staffer at the British Consulate in Hong Kong, has accused Chinese authorities of torturing him when he was detained in Shenzhen last year. He claimed to have been shackled, blindfolded and forced to stand for long hours on end while officers interrogated him about Britain’s role in Hong Kong’s mass protests.

Both Cheng and Laus are living in self-exile in Britain and are reportedly sought by Hong Kong police for violating the city’s national security law, which bans subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.Laus, 18, decided to flee to Britain earlier this year after he gained prominence for being one of the youngest activists advocating for Hong Kong independence.

