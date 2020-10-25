China spy allegations against pro-KMT scholars set off alarms across Taiwan political spectrum

Recent confessions by alleged Taiwan spies aired on mainland China’s state television only serve the Communist Party’s own political purposes rather than intimidating the people of the self-governed island, according to political scientists.

Programs on China Central Television that claimed to have exposed Taiwan’s espionage work on the mainland have tarnished China’s image among supporters of both the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the China-friendly Kuomintang, they said.

Rather than intimidating Taiwan, the expose of the alleged spies targeted an internal audience in mainland China, said Fan Shih-ping, a professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s Graduate Institute of Political Science. The goal was to address the growing nationalistic crowd amid pressure from hawks, he said. But this has not only affected interactions between the people from Taiwan and the mainland but also pushed the China-friendly Kuomintang further away, he added.

Two of the alleged Taiwan spies, Tsai Chin-shu, chairperson of the Southern Taiwan Union of Cross-strait Relations Association, and retired National Taiwan Normal University professor Shih Cheng-ping, are known to be pro-Kuomintang. Previously, some people in Taiwan believed that being a Kuomintang supporter would keep them safe in mainland China.

Although China’s allegations against the alleged Taiwan spies would be unlikely to cut off academic exchanges between mainland and Taiwan immediately, they were political gestures to warn of the escalating cross-straits tensions, said Chao Chun-shan, an honorary professor at Tamkang University’s Graduate Institute of China Studies.

Young Taiwan workers on the mainland said they have to exercise caution when communicating with people there. A young woman surnamed Cheng working in the service industry in mainland China said she was astonished to learn that pro-Kuomintang scholars have been accused of spying. While she said she can’t abide the mainland government’s repression, when dealing with mainland colleagues she keeps her head down as she is “afraid of being taken away.”

Young people from Taiwan are not aware of the potential risks of working in mainland China, said an NGO worker who is also from the island. Those from Taiwan who wished to work in mainland China should be prepared and identify emergency contacts and communication channels as “anyone can be a victim,” he said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play