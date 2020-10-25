Families of Hong Kong 12 vow to keep fighting at global rally calling for their release

A global rally across about 30 cities to call for the release of the 12 young Hongkongers detained in mainland China concluded on Sunday night with a virtual event streamed from Hong Kong, where families of the detainees vowed not to give up on them.

The rolling rally took place in major cities including San Francisco, New York, Toronto, Taipei and London in the form of demonstrations and flash mobs that began on Oct. 23. It made its final stop in Hong Kong as a virtual rally that was streamed live via the platforms of Apple Daily, InMedia and Stand News on Sunday night.

The 12 Hongkongers, who were arrested by mainland authorities while they were fleeing to Taiwan, have been held incommunicado in mainland China for more than 64 days.

The Hong Kong government’s handling of the situation shows that the city has become just another Chinese province, said the father of Cheng Tsz-ho. He told the virtual rally that he was worried about his son’s mental state in detention, and that he would continue to speak up for him.

“I miss my husband,” said the wife of Wong Wai-yin. She criticized the Hong Kong government for failing to provide support and assistance to families of the arrestees. She was also worried that speaking up could lead to greater punishment of her husband.

Activist Owen Chow, who has been rallying support for the 12, noted that the incident was not only a matter for the families of the arrestees, or even for Hong Kong, but was an international human rights crisis. He called for the release of the 12 and the reinstatement of their basic rights, including access to lawyers and medical support.

Meanwhile, thousands attended the rally in Taipei on Sunday to call for the release of the 12. The rally at London’s Tower Bridge on Saturday was attended by nearly 400 people dressed in black. Nathan Law, former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist who is now living in self-exile in the British capital, Hong Kong Watch’s Benedict Rogers and Luke de Pulford, and activist Alan Li, who was given political asylum by Germany, were also there. The event was attended by not only Hongkongers living in the United Kingdom but also those from Taiwan and Thailand who stood in solidarity with Hong Kong.

At New York’s Times Square, around 50 turned up for the event organized by NY4HK on Saturday. Most were Hongkongers living in New York. Many wore T-shirts spelling with the slogan “free hk.”

Dozens attended the rally on Friday at McLaughlin Eastshore State Park in San Francisco. The black-clad protesters held banners and signs spelling the names of the 12 detainees. They announced their names individually and chanted “bring them home.”

