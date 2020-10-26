Legal defense for protesters to sap 60% of aid fund — more needed, trustee says

Legal costs to defend 80 protesters up in court over the coming 18 months will likely eat up more than half of the HK$36 million (US$4.6 million) still remaining from donations by Hongkongers to help pro-democracy activists, said one of the trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, who called on supporters to continue giving.

The fund was established last June when mass protests began to oppose the now-defunct extradition law bill. Since then and up to the end of August, the fund had spent HK$63.5 million in legal fees and aid to people detained in custody over protest-related charges, former lawmaker Margaret Ng wrote in an article published by Apple Daily on Sunday.

“We will need continual support from Hongkongers, as they have been giving us, to deal with our future expenses and maintain our financial soundness,” she said.

Court proceedings have been scheduled for 80 defendants in 34 protest-related cases up to late April next year. The fund expects that it will use HK$22 million to support legal fees in these cases for the coming 18 months, Ng said.

The fund is planning to expand aid in two areas. One will see defendants who have already obtained government legal aid to receive an amount to appoint a second counsel in addition to one assigned with the government funds.

The fund will earmark HK$15.5 million to hire these second counsels, Ng said. A lawyer who has represented a particular defendant in earlier stages will be given priority, she said.

Another plan is to prepay the legal costs in cases handled at magistrates' courts, she said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play