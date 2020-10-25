Taiwan deports Hongkonger for tailing of democracy activist

Taiwan’s immigration authority has evicted a Hongkonger and banned him from returning to the island, saying that he participated in the tailing and photographing of Hong Kong activist Tony Chung during a visit last year.

The National Immigration Agency said that Lee Pun-ho had violated the conditions of his residency permit in Taiwan and was deported. Lee will also be barred from entering Taiwan for an unspecified period of time.

Lee hired Taiwan private investigators to follow and photograph activist Tony Chung, ex-convenor of the pro-independence group Studentlocalism, and his companions during their trip to Taiwan last January. The photos were eventually published in pro-Beijing media such as Ta Kung Pao.

Lee’s actions are “not permissible in a democratic society with the rule of law,” said Taiwan’s Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung.

The agency said that Lee “engaged in the unlawful tailing and surveillance of Hongkongers visiting Taiwan,” which contravened laws regulating persons from Hong Kong and Macao.

Lee had also been fired from the technology company where he worked, meaning his residency permit was no longer valid, according to the Mainland Affairs Council, the Taiwan body that oversees cross-strait affairs.

“The government will never tolerate any inappropriate behavior that invades privacy and affects personal safety. We will hold perpetrators responsible and penalize them in accordance with the law,” the council said in a statement.

Lee was escorted onto a plane and returned to Hong Kong on Sunday morning.

According to a CakeResume user profile that purportedly belonged to Lee, he went to Taiwan in 2015 to study psychology at Fu Jen Catholic University. After graduation he worked as an engineer in a technology company last year. The information has since been deleted from the site.

