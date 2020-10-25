Chinese internet divided over boot-camp P.E. classes for primary school kids

Chinese social media opinion is divided over a recent news report about primary schools in Hunan introducing military-style combat training in childrens' physical education classes.

A video published on Pear Video and now circulating on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, shows primary school pupils drilling with broomsticks as make-believe firearms.

Schoolchildren can be seen marching across a football field with the mock rifles, dropping to crawl in military style at their instructors' orders, pretending to fire their weapons, shouting war cries and play-fighting in choreographed hand-to-hand combat. Machinegun-fire and music is dubbed over the video.

The drills are reportedly part of physical education classes at Zhushan Huishu Primary School in Yongzhou, Hunan province.

The course was “not very difficult,” and mainly taught pupils “simple self-defense and escape skills” practised by the People’s Liberation Army, Ouyang Xin, a teacher and martial arts instructor at the school, says in the video.

“Children aren’t that interested in [regular] physical education. I thought that by introducing some innovative aspects, children will start to like it more and exercise [better] so I talked to the principal and he agreed. The parents were also supportive.”

On Weibo, some users sounded their support and pointed out that national defense education amid tensions between the U.S. and China should start at elementary school and be rolled out nationwide.

Many other users were less sanguine, with one user opposing the “militarization” of their childrens' physical education courses, lest it become an ideological brainwashing tool.

