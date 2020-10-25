‘My perfect family has been shattered’: Mother of murder victim Poon Hiu-wing speaks out

Poon Hiu-wing was a young woman with big plans for life and a deep love for her family, her grieving mother said in an interview with Apple Daily.

“We used to think about what my daughter would do after graduating from university. We discussed how to help her if she wanted to start a business … She was always very filial and talked about how she wanted to take care of us and live with us,” Poon’s mother said.

“But now we have nothing. My perfect family has been shattered.”

In February 2018, 20-year-old Poon was allegedly murdered by her then-boyfriend Chan Tong-kai during a trip to Taiwan.

Chan fled back to Hong Kong, where the city’s courts had no jurisdiction to try him for the killing. Citing Chan’s situation, Chief Executive Carrie Lam introduced an extradition bill that sparked off months of citywide protests that have since grown into an ongoing pro-democracy movement.

Poon was an only child who was close with her parents, said her mother. The two would often watch movies together, such as the tearjerker “Little Big Master,” and go on holidays to their favourite destinations in Japan.

“She would prepare surprises for us on special occasions, like ordering special cakes,” her mother said, adding that she and her daughter frequented dessert shops together.

“[Poon] had plans for life. She was very smart and had leadership skills. It was a pity that the world didn’t give her more opportunities,” she added.

Two years after Poon’s death, her mother said her top priority was to make sure justice was served. Chan had been jailed in Hong Kong for related charges but was released last October and spent his days in a police-operated safe house. He has yet to surrender himself to Taiwanese authorities, despite previously claiming he would.

Poon’s mother said she suffered from chronic insomnia and was often tormented by nightmares of her daughter crying out for help. Despite these difficulties, she said she would persist in her efforts to have Poon’s murderer face trial.

“Money and career are no longer important to me. My life is now about finding justice for my daughter and making sure she is vindicated,” her mother said.

