Young Hong Kong activist continues to fight for democracy amid crackdowns

Hong Kong’s national security law may have pulled the plug on many student political groups, but the fight is far from over, said young activist Chester Wong.

Wong, 19, is the convenor for Student Politicism, a youth activist group that launched at the start of the year. The group has been at the forefront of recent pro-democracy activities, such as a campaign to release 12 Hong Kong activists who were arrested at sea by mainland authorities in August as they were fleeing to Taiwan.

While the anti-sedition law, coupled with the pandemic, had slowed the momentum of the pro-democracy movement, which was sparked off last June, Wong said that as a student, he felt obliged to help continue Hong Kong people’s longstanding demands for democracy.

“Why should we have to give up our original aspirations just because there is now a national security law riddled with unclear provisions?” he told Apple Daily.

The group is made up of 30 pupils — the youngest of which is in the third year of high school — from 20 schools who met during last year’s protests against a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Wong admits that members face a particularly precarious landscape for partaking in protests and political activity since the national security law was promulgated in July. Authorities have since cracked down on young activists and pressured pro-democracy groups such as Demosisto to disband.

During a march in September, six Student Politicism members were arrested by the police. Wong was also slapped with two fines last week for breaching pandemic-related social gathering bans during a protest to save the 12 Hongkongers detained on the mainland.

Student Politicism has also found themselves in the crosshairs of the pro-Beijing press — a front page story published on Oct. 20 in Wen Wei Po accused the group of being a faction that believes that violence and total destruction is the only way out for Hong Kong. The paper said that the group had an intent on “inciting violence to spread independence.”

Wong balked at the accusations and said his group would not bow down to “malicious and distorted smear campaigns” aimed at mounting public pressure against it.

In June, on the eve of the national security law coming into effect, the members of Student Politicism held a vote on whether or not to disband but ultimately decided to continue. The group wanted to use its “limited abilities they had to achieve maximal impact” and “fight to the end,” said Wong.

