Party leaders risk economic depression with rubber stamp for Xi’s ‘dual circles’ plan

President Xi Jinping’s proposals to reduce China’s reliance on exports and a drive to produce homegrown chips that some say is akin to Mao Zedong’s disastrous Great Leap Forward would lead the country into a depression, observers say, as the country is focused on a meeting this week by Communist Party leaders to discuss long-term development plans.

The Central Committee comprising almost 400 of the Communist Party of China’s leading cadres on Monday kicked off a four-day meeting to unveil its five-year development plan for 2021 to 2025 as well as long-range targets for the coming 15 years till 2035.

A focus will be on the so-called dual circles of the economy proposed by Xi in May to convert export-oriented enterprises into domestic-focused ones to shore up China’s economy amid increasingly hostile political and trade ties with foreign countries.

Focusing on the inner circle, or the domestic market, would inevitably cause China’s economy to shrink considerably, said Victor Ng, a former senior vice president at Bank of America in Hong Kong.

“[Xi] is advocating self-reliance because he knows China will have big problems this time. Now he follows Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward movement to develop chips ... poverty will be the result,” he said.

Stimulating domestic demand is Xi’s last hope to rescue the economy because the export sector is beyond his control, said Hong Kong based-veteran commentator on China Johnny Lau.

First unveiled in 2017, the vision for 2035 aims at building China into a powerhouse in education and human resources, and a leading innovation country by that year. The targets specifically aim to turn Shenzhen into a leading economic city and a global innovation and creative hub.

To achieve these targets, China would need comprehensive reforms in its governance, economy, education and public health, said Hu Xingdou, an economics professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology. But this is unlikely to happen due to the current political structure.

China’s economy is forecast to grow at between 5% and 6% a year for the coming five-year period, down from the 6.5% average for 2016 to 2020.

The actual figures could be even lower, said Ng, since official figures announced in China were often inflated. The government could push GDP growth by increasing spending on infrastructure, but these projects don’t necessarily help improve livelihoods as people might not need them, said Hu.

