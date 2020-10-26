State media praise Xi’s vision as party plenum opens, while critics condemn ‘Xi thought’

This week’s launch of an important political meeting in mainland China is drawing profuse praise from state media for President Xi Jinping’s governing philosophy, even as commentators condemn it as a device for further entrenching Xi’s political power.

The official purpose of the four-day meeting – the fifth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee – is to assess proposals for the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development. The session runs from Monday to Thursday this week.

But the sessions are also about consolidating Xi’s control over ideology and political power, critics say. They note that the meeting will reportedly compile a blueprint covering forecasts until 2035, which is seen by many as the latest signal that Xi intends to stay in power beyond his current term, which ends in 2022.

“The sort of cult of personality he is creating – the ‘Xi thought’ – only shows that he is controlling power resources and forcing people to declare a stance,” said Feng Chongyi, an associate professor of China Studies at the University of Technology Sydney, in Australia.

The continuing purge of dissenting voices from the party only makes Xi more “disgusting,” Feng added.

Other China watchers say Beijing is trying to eliminate any voices that are against totalitarian rules, citing the recent imprisonment of businessman Ren Zhiqiang. Ren allegedly compared Xi Jinping to the main character in Danish author Hans Anderson’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, in which a leader’s vanity is exposed before his subjects.

Click here for Chinese version

