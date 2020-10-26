Lockheed, Boeing among US firms sanctioned by China for Taiwan arms sales

China announced sanctions for Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other American companies on Monday over Washington’s arms sales to Taiwan.

The United States last week approved the sale of weapons to Taiwan valued at US$1.8 billion, the eighth deal of its kind under the Trump administration.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the sanctions targeted “American individuals and companies who behaved badly” in the sale process. He did not specify when the sanctions will begin or what form they will take.

Last Thursday, Zhao said at a press conference that the American arms deal was “seriously interfering with China’s internal affairs, seriously damaging China’s sovereignty and security interests, sends a seriously wrong signal to Taiwan separatist forces and seriously damaged U.S.-China ties and the stability of the Taiwan Strait.”

China had previously announced sanctions for Lockheed Martin in July over the firm’s contractor role in a US$620 million upgrade for Taiwan’s Patriot surface-to-air missiles. China had also threatened sanctions in August 2019 when the U.S. approved the sale of 66 F-16V fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin to Taiwan.

In July 2018, China threatened sanctions against Raytheon and General Dynamics Land Systems after the U.S. sold 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks and other weapons to Taiwan, but no specifics have been announced since then.

State media Global Times previously speculated that authorities might limit the supply of raw materials, including rare earth minerals that are essential in a number of advanced military and civilian applications and over which China has a global stranglehold, to limit Lockheed Martin’s operations in China.

Lockheed Martin is developing Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion plants along China’s southern coast, as well as providing protection systems for the country’s nuclear reactors, according to Chinese news magazine Oriental Outlook. The company has also sold two flight simulators to Okay Airways and owns 49% of Shanghai Sikorsky Aircraft Co.

However, only 9.7% of Lockheed Martin’s revenue is generated in the Asia-Pacific region, while 74% comes from contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense.

