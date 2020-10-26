Explosion of asymptomatic COVID cases in Xinjiang could forewarn of winter outbreak

Kashgar in China’s troubled Xinjiang region saw an explosion of 137 COVID-19 cases yesterday, but they were not included in the national tally of 20 new infections as they were classified as astymtompatic.

All of the 20 new cases recorded on Oct. 25 were imported, bringing the total tally to 85,810, with 4,634 deaths. However, the country also saw 161 new asymptomatic infections, of which 137 were local cases, the National Health Commission said.

A 17-year-old girl was found to have been infected with the coronavirus on Oct. 24 in the Sufu County of Kashgar. After tests of those who had been in close contact with her, 137 were positive but showed no symptoms. These were related to the girl’s parents, who are employees of a factory in the county’s Third Village.

However, her parents and brother are not infected. Also, at the factory where the girl works, 831 people tested negative.

The National Health Commission has already deployed a special unit to Kashgar to help contain the virus. An unnamed virologist told China News Weekly that around six experts have been sent to Kashgar but they could not identify the source of the cluster. It will need further investigation, such as studying the virus’s DNA sequence, the virologist said.

The 137 asymptomatic infections sent an alarming signal, warned Wang Guiqiang, a member of the expert team of the National Health Commission and director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Peking University First Hospital. The new asymptomatic cases identified via the DNA tests could mean that the spread of infections was still at an early stage, Wang said. The tests need to be expanded to cover a wider area, he said, adding that finding out if those living in the area have been going out will be the key.

The drop in temperature could also contribute to the spreading of the virus and it is likely that the coronavirus would be more active in winter, said Yang Gonghuan, former Deputy Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control.

