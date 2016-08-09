A Biden presidency will continue tough US stance against China: Joseph Lian

Hongkongers do not need to worry about the United States “going soft” on China if Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election, veteran commentator Joseph Lian told Apple Daily in a recent interview.

Lian cautioned, however, that the rise of left-wing politics in the U.S. may eventually diminish the free world’s ability to resist authoritarianism.

“Donald Trump’s policies will not be easily overturned even if Biden is elected,” he said. “American sentiments towards China have already changed greatly over the past two years.”

Biden currently refrains from attacking China because that would be seen as agreeing with Trump, but if he is elected he will likely take a tougher line, said Lian, an economics professor at the University of Yamanashi in Japan.

“Trump handled the economy well, especially in reducing unemployment among minorities. [In normal times] he would likely be re-elected, but the pandemic and [Black Lives Matter] unrest have made it difficult to predict the election result,” he said.

Hongkongers should be concerned about left-wing politics in the Democratic Party and how it pushes Biden towards socialism, Lian said. Further, the left-leaning media have helped Biden by burying unflattering news about his son, Hunter Biden.

“Europe has leaned towards leftist policies and its economy has not been great. The U.S. has bounced back much better than Europe in past economic crises. But if the U.S. moves towards the left, it will decline,” he said.

Lian said the U.S. has developed a bipartisan consensus on China since 2017 that extends well beyond Trump’s own views. Many Europeans also “strongly resent” China as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its “wolf warrior” style diplomacy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made many enemies, and his hardline policies – on Taiwan, India, the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Xinjiang – are signs of weakness, not strength, Lian added.

The analyst believes China is entering a stage of decline after its golden period of growth: “I don’t think China will collapse. After its reform and opening up, it has gained a second wind via capitalism that could last for many years, unless it accelerates its demise by going to war,” he said.

He believes that China’s predicament is creating an uncertain future for Hong Kong, which will be gradually abandoned by local and international investors.

“In the end only China will invest [in Hong Kong], and the result will not be as spectacular as what we’ve seen in the past 30 years. In that case, Hong Kong’s economy won’t thrive.”

