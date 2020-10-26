HKU student union considers legal action to block vice president appointments

The student union of the University of Hong Kong said it will oppose the appointment of two Chinese academics as school vice presidents, including possible legal action.

HKU’s council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to vote on the appointments of Tsinghua University academics Max Shen and Gong Peng. If approved, they will take up the posts of vice president of research and of academic development, respectively, in January.

Shen has come under fire after he was revealed to be the Communist Party representative of his department in Tsinghua, China’s most prestigious university.

HKU student union president Edy Jeh questioned whether Shen was the right choice for vice president, adding that her group was not consulted during the nomination process. HKU said it was against politicization in the campus, but is considering a Communist Party member for a position in senior management, she added.

“If the clique of [university president] Zhang Xiang continues to expand in the senior management team, then HKU’s academic freedom and institutional autonomy will definitely collapse,” Jeh said.

Jeh called on HKU to publicize the list of job candidates, a document that is typically kept private. More than half of the candidates on the list are Chinese and some are Zhang “loyalists,” she said.

The student union will express its concerns in a letter to HKU’s council before Tuesday’s meeting.

District Councillor Michael Pang, who is also a former HKU student, said that Zhang was “pledging fealty” to the Chinese Communist Party as the vice president nominations coincided with the party’s fifth plenum being held in Beijing.

Former lawmaker Gary Fan said that Shen was a member of the Thousand Talents Plan, a Chinese government program to recruit scientists that has been suspected of helping facilitate espionage. HKU’s research might be transferred to mainland China if Shen was put in charge, Fan said.

