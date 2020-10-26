Taiwan holds license renewal hearing for pro-Beijing news channel

Taiwan authorities kicked off an unprecedented license renewal hearing for CTi News on Monday, as academics and pro-independence supporters argued that the pro-Beijing network has contributed to the proliferation of fake news on the island.

The editorial decisions and the ownership of the television channel have been under closer scrutiny as the relationship between Beijing and Taipei deteriorates under the administration of Tsai Ing-wen and her pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party.

Critics said that the television network has accepted funding from mainland China and turned itself into a propaganda machine for Beijing-friendly politicians on the island and abused freedom of the press. Some also viewed this as a textbook case of how the Communist regime is taking advantage of the self-governed island’s free and democratic society to advance its own agenda.

On the first day of the hearing at the National Communications Commission, Tsai Eng-meng, chairman of San Want China Holdings, which owns the network, said that he’s being subjected to political and thought censorship.

San Want’s chairman also said that the subsidies another of his companies, Want Want China, receives from the mainland authorities were no different from those awarded to companies by the United States and Japan. Tsai told the hearing that his business philosophy included a pursuit for “true argument” and “love for Taiwan.”

Counsel representing CTi also pointed out that the TV channel has been making profits in recent years and it has no financial issues. The counsel noted that the station was only fined for five valid wrongdoings in three years while 16 cases are under appeal.

However, Puma Shen, vice president of the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, said that CTi once reported that it was fined for its excessive coverage on Kuomintang politician Han Kuo-yu while the actual reason was because of another issue. Shen said this was an example of San Want’s unacceptable editorial decision making and was blatant fake news.

Chen Shun-hsiao, a journalism and communications professor at Fu Jen Catholic University, also said CTi’s fact-finding for its news production is “seriously flawed.”

Premier Su Tseng-chang said the hearing is intended to find out if CTi has obeyed rules and fulfil its license requirements. He urged the public to respect the work of the National Communications Commission, as an independent body.

“Don’t ambush me,” Tsai said to the National Communications Commission during the hearing.

