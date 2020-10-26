Ant Group’s historic share offering set for Nov 5, at HK$80 per share

The highly anticipated stock market debut of Ant Group is set to take place on Nov. 5, only two days after the U.S. presidential election, according to a listing document seen by Apple Daily on Monday.

The initial public offering of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s company is expected to be one of the most valuable in history. Its IPO price has been set at HK$80 (US$10.32) a share, and Ant Group hopes the public float will raise more than HK$133.6 billion (US$17.1 billion).

Ant Group is valued at US$313 billion based on the pricing of its shares, only slightly behind market-leading MasterCard at US$330 billion. This will make Ant the most valuable Chinese financial technology “unicorn” (a startup company valued at over US$1 billion), according to analysts.

The minimum purchase amount – a “board lot” of 50 shares – will cost about HK$4,040.3, according to the IPO document. Ant Group’s stock code, 6688, is seen as auspicious since the number eight is a lucky number in Chinese society.

The IPO is being offered in Hong Kong and on Shanghai’s Star Market, China’s answer to Nasdaq. In Hong Kong, a total of 41,768,000 H-shares – or 2% of the available H-shares – will be available for public subscription. That proportion will increase to 10% if the Hong Kong public offer is oversubscribed by 20 times or more, according to the listing document.

Some analysts believe the extreme high valuation and the IPO date, so soon after the U.S. presidential election, could hinder the initial growth of Ant Group’s shares. But in the long run, Ant Group could be an indispensable component for any long-term investment, they said.

Kenny Wen, a wealth management strategist with Everbright Sun Hung Kai, said he believes Ant Group’s shares will probably follow the trajectory of Alibaba’s shares, which initially fell below its HK$176 IPO price. But Alibaba’s shares soon bounced back, closing at HK$298 per share as of Oct. 23, he noted.

Wen advised investors not to purchase Ant Group’s shares by borrowing money on margin. The high interest charged on such loans would pose a risk given the small number of shares that most investors will be able to buy amid the keen market demand for Ant Group’s IPO, Wen said.

Analysts predict that trying to buy Ant Group shares will resemble entering a lucky draw, given the enormous demand expected from eager investors. The chances of succeeding will improve the more often investors subscribe to the issue, they said.

