Carrie Lam says only economic talks in next week’s Beijing visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will be visiting Beijing next Tuesday for three days to discuss policies to revive Hong Kong’s economy. Joined by five ministers, the delegation will also travel to Guangzhou and Shenzhen to discuss the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Speaking at her weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Lam said the delegation will depart after next Tuesday’s Executive Council meeting. The group will stop in Shenzhen for coronavirus testing before heading to Beijing.

The delegation includes Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui, Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan, Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang. Eric Chan, secretary-general of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, will also join the group.

Lam stressed that the postponed trip would not affect the city’s policy address, which she had abruptly delayed till end of November.

The government is looking into the policy of allowing Hong Kong residents to vote in mainland China, but it is not on the agenda of the upcoming visit, she added.

“My trip to Beijing this time is solely on the economic side. We need more support measures from China, especially in light of the overall direction that Hong Kong should move to better integrate with the mainland, especially in the Greater Bay Area,” said Lam. “There is no plan to talk about other subjects.”

Lam also said she was not surprised by last weekend’s global campaign to free the 12 Hong Kong activists detained in China, as the city has been caught in international tension, particularly vis-à-vis China, since last June.

“How overseas activists present the situation is not something we would like to see. We will be very conscientious and robust in refuting any of those accusations.”

There will be arrangements to bring the 12 fugitives back, after they have faced their criminal liabilities for illegally entering another jurisdiction, Lam added.

