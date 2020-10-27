Xi’s loyalists land key positions nationwide

Xi Jinping has promoted his faction to assume key roles in central and local government, part of the Chinese president’s relentless efforts to amass power in recent years. Among the 13 officials appointed to lead provinces and municipalities, six belong to Xi’s camp.

Yet, an analyst said they are merely local officials promoted to serve Xi’s political needs and are not his succession candidates.

Ying Yong, who became Mayor of Shanghai while Xi oversaw the province of Zhejiang, was appointed as the party chief of Hubei province after the coronavirus first emerged in its capital. Other Xi-loyal officials who took up new posts in the past year include aerospace engineer Yuan Jiajun, who was parachuted in to lead Zhejiang province, and Zheng Shanjie, who was named the governor of Fujian after having worked with Xi in the province.

Zhang Guoqing, who has a background in military and was previously the mayor of Tianjin, was appointed secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Committee. He was replaced by Liao Guoxun, a close aide of Xi and a long-standing coworker of Xia Baolong.

News commentator Johnny Lau said Xi has continued the CCP’s culture of nepotism, where top leaders favored officials with similar backgrounds. In the past, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin promoted officials from Shanghai, while Hu Jintao favored cadres from Communist Youth League.

“They are just Xi' political tools, far from the level where they are potential successors,” Lau noted, adding that the president has conveniently avoided unveiling a successor to pave the way for serving another term himself.

