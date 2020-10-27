Hong Kong student activist missing on way to seek asylum at US Consulate

19-year-old Hong Kong activist Tony Chung, who was arrested in July under the national security law, has gone missing when on his way to seek protection from the U.S. Consulate on Tuesday.

The now-disbanded pro-independence group Studentlocalism announced on their Facebook page that its former convener has been missing since 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. “He was not found at his home, with no trace as to where he is,” it wrote.

Chung was due to report at the police station on Tuesday.

According to the British-based support group Friends of Hong Kong, Chung was taken by at least four officers at the Pacific Coffee in St. John’s Building, across from the U.S. Consulate at around 8:15 a.m. The group said, in a reply to Apple Daily, Chung told them he has been tailed four minutes before his disappearance.

The group was planning a rescue operation for Chung, who feared that he would be denied bail and wanted protection from the consulate. He has been followed multiple times since he was bailed out.

It is unsure where the young activist has been taken to and if he is safe, the group added. He is reportedly detained in Central police station.

Chung was among four youths arrested on July 29 by national security officers in Hong Kong. The authorities accused him of making social media posts that advocated Hong Kong independence. Studentlocalism disbanded and he resigned from his position before the security law took effect.

