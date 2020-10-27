Activist Nathan Law urges Canada to sanction Hong Kong, mainland officials

Canada should sanction Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials for violating the city’s freedom and work with other democratic countries to confront China’s Communist Party, self-exiled Hong Kong activist Nathan Law told a Canadian parliamentary committee on Monday.

Law also called for Canada to implement a lifeboat program to accept pro-democracy Hongkongers fleeing a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing in late June. The former student leader spoke as a witness at a hearing held by the Canadian House of Commons special committee on Canada-China Relations.

The national security law was a weapon designed by Beijing to intimidate Hongkongers and suppress freedom of expressing political views following last year’s anti-extradition law protests, Law told the committee. The activist fled Hong Kong and moved to London in July over concerns for his own safety.

Many Hongkongers were forced to delete their social media accounts and stay away from political groups, concerned about potentially falling into the trap of the new law, he said.

Law urged Canada to stop fantasizing about China and take action to stop China’s expansion, such as blocking Shenzhen-based tech firm Huawei and accepting Hong Kong refugees. Ottawa should work with other democratic countries in the long term to confront China and establish closer ties with Taiwan, Law said.

Another witness, Angela Gui, the daughter of Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay Bookstore co-owner Gui Minhai who was sentenced to 10 years' jail in mainland China in February, urged Canada to take swift action against China. She said Ottawa’s previous approach of condemning Beijing over breaches had little effect.

Many Hongkongers and mainland Chinese people residing in Canada were concerned about being harassed and even kidnapped by people working for Beijing over political reasons, Gui said.

Gui Minhai went missing in Thailand in 2015 amid reports that he was abducted by mainland national security agents. Months later, Chinese state media said the bookseller was detained in the mainland for “illegal business operations.”

The committee’s deputy chairperson Garnett Genuis expressed concern during a speech that Canadians in Hong Kong could face risks of being abducted across the border.

