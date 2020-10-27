Xi unlikely to tap successor at China’s fifth plenum

The 19th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party kicked off its fifth plenary session on Monday, introducing proposals for its 14th five-year plan for Economic and Social Development and future targets for 2035.

Unlike the initiation of power transition at previous fifth plenums, major personnel changes are not expected, meaning President Xi Jinping’s successor remains unknown. Analysts said Xi’s status as top leader remains unchallenged and the fifth plenum will give his allies a ticket to the 20th National Congress.

The CCP unveils a new leadership every five years. The newly elected central committee of around 200 members will in turn vote for the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau - the core-decision making body.

While key appointments usually occur at the first plenum, previous records show that the fifth plenum is also a window of opportunity for major personnel changes. For example, Mao Zedong first joined the Politburo in 1934, while Xi Jinping became vice-chairperson of the Central Military Commission in 2010, paving the way for his succession as party leader.

The CCP’s Regulations on Work of the Central Committee issued on Oct. 12, shortly before the fifth plenum, did not emphasize Xi as its core. Political scholar Wu Qiang said that the regulation was a fulfillment of the “rule-based governance” proposed by Xi and set a standard for all levels of party members. The fact that its wording was not explicitly centered on Xi reflected certain internal pressure he faced over his handling of Sino-U.S. relations, the coronavirus pandemic and diplomatic affairs, Wu noted.

Despite internal grievance against Xi, Wu stressed that there is no visible opposition after years of political purge under his rule. The new regulation emphasized safeguarding the authority and centralizing Xi’s leadership of the Central Committee, which showed that the president still holds absolute authority in the party. “The fifth plenum has become a race to show loyalty, in order to be part of the 20th National Congress,” Wu added.

Chinese affairs commentator Deng Yuwen believed that Xi will definitely serve a third term, but he is unlikely to remain in power for life like Mao Zedong. “Most likely he will stay in power for 15 years (till 2027) and step down like Deng Xiaoping.”

While Xi has removed presidential term limits from the constitution in 2018, article 38 of the CCP’s constitution still states that “party members in leadership positions at every level... do not hold posts for life.” “As long as that stays unchanged, Xi dares not remain leader for life,” said Deng.

