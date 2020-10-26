Life in HK under security law is like living in a psychiatric ward: ex-Headliner show host

Living in Hong Kong under the National Security Law is comparable to life in a psychiatric hospital, according to two stars of the now-suspended satirical program Headliner.

Headliner’s former show host Tsang Chi-ho and actor Wong Hei spoke about Hong Kong’s new realities in an interactive talk show hosted by Jimmy Lai, founder of Next Media, which publishes Apple Daily. They said the National Security Law has spread “white terror” in the city, making people speak cautiously for fear of crossing “the red line”.

Hong Kong will never regain its vitality as long as the new security law remains in place, they said.

Hongkongers who decide to continue living in the city will need to be mentally tough, Tsang said. “Like a mentally healthy person being locked up in a psychiatric ward, you must have strong willpower in order to survive,” he said.

Tsang compared the current status of Hong Kong to that of mainland China after the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, when people’s mentality changed swiftly. “They stopped talking about politics and focused on just making money,” he said.

Tsang and Wong now host a satirical program streamed on Apple Daily’s platform Goodest Channel. Headliner was the longest-running satirical show ever broadcast by Radio Television Hong Kong. It ridiculed the city’s political elites for 30 years before being suspended in June due to complaints from police.

The satirical duo conceded that the National Security Law is a serious obstacle to the city’s vitality as well as to their own creativity. It is a great challenge finding ways to poke fun at authorities amid news events such as the 12 Hongkongers currently detained in mainland China, Tsang said.

He conceded that he and Wong now guard their public comments, because crossing the “invisible red line” could have dire legal consequences.

Despite the challenges, Lai, Tsang and Wong said in the program that they had no plans to leave Hong Kong. “I’ve been involved in the movement for long enough, and I’m also an owner of a media company. I definitely will not leave,” Lai said.

