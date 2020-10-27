US approves US$2.37bn arms sale to Taiwan, infuriating Beijing

The United States approved the sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defense systems worth US$2.37 billion to Taiwan on Monday, a day after Beijing announced sanctions against U.S. firms involved in a previous arms deal.

“This proposed sale will improve the recipient’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a flexible solution to augment existing surface and air defenses,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

“The recipient will be able to employ a highly reliable and effective system to counter or deter maritime aggressions, coastal blockades and amphibious assaults.”

The proposed sale consists of up to 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II surface-launched missiles and four RTM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II exercise missiles, according to the DSCA. Also included are 411 containers, 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense System Launcher Transporter Units, 25 radar trucks, spare and repair parts, and other elements of personnel, documentation, engineering, technical and logistics support.

The Taiwan government thanked the U.S. for providing “important defensive weapons” that would modernize its defense capabilities and accelerate the upgrading of asymmetric combat abilities, said Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang.

Taiwan’s foreign affairs ministry said that the U.S. was highly concerned about Taiwan’s national defense and has implemented a mechanism for regular arms sales to the self-ruled island. The latest deal was the ninth under the Trump administration and the fourth this year.

The Boeing-made Harpoon missiles have a range of more than 250 kilometers (155 miles), according to Taiwanese media reports.

Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said the Harpoon missiles deal was an investment in asymmetric combat ability, with the goal of deterring the Chinese army from reaching Taiwan soil.

It allows Taiwan to increase its defensive capability in a short time with a limited budget, Su said. The arms deal also fit with the U.S. strategy of a “missile island chain” to block the regional expansion of China’s People’s Liberation Army.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin denounced the arms deal as a breach of its “one China” principle and three U.S.-China communiques.

The move interfered with China’s internal affairs and seriously damaged Chinese sovereignty and security interests, he said, adding that it also sent a wrong message to Taiwan separatist forces, and seriously damaged Sino-U.S. relations and the stability of the Taiwan Strait.

Click here for Chinese version

