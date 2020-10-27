China bans citizen journalism on major web browsers: reports

Information from citizen media will be blocked on major browsers in a new round of internet restrictions in China, according to Chinese media reports.

Eight browsers deemed influential by authorities — UC, QQ, Huawei, 360, Sogou, Xiaomi, Vivo and OPPO — were instructed to stop spreading information collected by citizen journalists, a Beijing News report said.

Unaffiliated journalists were accused of spreading and magnifying rumors, and the browsers — built into most smartphone operating systems — were said to have provided a platform for them, the report said.

Exaggerated claims and headlines would now be banned, alongside repackaging old news and publishing vulgar or bloody information, it said.

The browsers were expected to “correct themselves” in a two-week window from Tuesday, the report cited a Cyberspace Administration’s official as saying. Noncompliance could lead to browsers being punished or even replaced, the person said.

The browsers would probably execute the restrictions by setting up a blacklist of sites and a list of banned keywords, said Young Wo-sang, a Hong Kong-based information technology security expert.

The impact on Hong Kong users would be minimal, he said, explaining that they could circumvent the restrictions by using a third-party browser.

It would be unlikely for the authorities to ban third-party browsers but the existing browsers could add new functions — such as parental control — to encourage people to continue to use them, said Sam Lee, the Greater China regional director of security firm F-Secure.

