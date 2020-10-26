Re-elected Trump would be tougher on Beijing than a Biden presidency: Chinese-American activist

The re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump would ensure tougher U.S. actions against mainland China while a victory by Democrat Joe Biden could weaken American policies, according to one exiled Chinese writer activist.

Trump’s election four years ago rectified Washington’s decade-old mistake in engaging China, writer Yu Jie told Apple Daily. Yu relocated to the United States in 2012 after being detained in China for petitioning in support of imprisoned Nobel Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo.

The U.S. was wrong to expect that China would become freer and more democratic after it was accepted by the international community, Yu said. In recent decades the mainland, rather than changing for the good, has been getting worse and undermining existing international institutions, said Yu, adding that he is a Trump supporter.

Yu said he expects a re-elected Trump to further toughen actions against China such as rolling out measures to target student unions, commerce associations and overseas Chinese groups located in the U.S. that are controlled by Beijing. Trump’s administration would also place sanctions on more Hong Kong officials, pro-Beijing politicians and the financial institutions that deal with them, Yu said.

The activist is concerned that a Biden presidency would return to the weak policy on China brought in during the Barack Obama administration, which would cancel Trump’s trade deal with China. This election is especially important, he emphasized, because an unrestricted China could become too powerful, in 10 or 20 years, for the United States to handle.

But a second U.S.-based Chinese writer disagreed with Yu. Wen Yunchao, who lives in New York, said he believes a Biden presidency would continue Trump’s tough stance, because Washington’s current policy on China had been supported by both Republicans and Democrats in recent years

The only difference would be that Biden tends to “play by the rules” while Trump does not, Wen said.

Although Biden might refrain from stepping up actions against China, he would continue those laid down by the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, a legislation first proposed by his Democratic Party, Wen said.

Wen, a writer and activist, said he does not believe that Beijing will further tighten the screws on Hong Kong’s freedoms, now that the National Security Law is in place. “It appears that Hong Kong is under control now. [Beijing] doesn’t necessarily need to tighten it further,” he said.

