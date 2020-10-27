Hong Kong pro-democracy relief fund hits back at scam claims

Hong Kong barrister Margaret Ng, a trustee of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, triggered an avalanche of online criticism, after publishing a piece about the fund’s financial situation and details of the “second legal counsel” plan for pro-democracy protesters in Apple Daily.

Videos accusing the group and Spark Alliance, another major crowd-funded initiative in support of arrested protesters, of running a scam have since been widely circulated online.

The relief fund released a new statement on Tuesday, clarifying that Ng and all other trustees including retired bishop Cardinal Joseph Zen, former lawmaker Cyd Ho, academic Hui Po-keung and Canto-pop singer Denise Ho, only serve on a voluntary basis and have never taken any payment or subsidy.

The fund now has a total of HK$36 million (US$ 4,645) left in savings. As legal expenses are costly, Ng urges citizens to continue their support.

As of the end of August, the fund has followed up on 2,099 arrestees, including 806 protesters who were charged. They have incurred over HK$60 million, which covered trials and mention hearings at district courts, high court and appeal court as well as bail bonds, medical expenses and hiring of expert witnesses.

The fund also plans to spend HK$15 million for the upcoming launch of the “second legal counsel” plan. The program will allow defendants who have obtained legal aid to keep the barrister they have been working with in their legal team.

The statement came with a detailed financial report and work summary of the fund. It also thanked citizens for their support to those who were arrested, charged or injured from the pro-democracy movement.

