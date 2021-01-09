A legal scholar at the China University of Political Science and Law is considering resuming a hunger strike in the face of forced demolition of the Beijing village that is his home.

Residents of the Xiangtang Culture New Village in Beijing’s Changping district were told to leave last month to make way for demolition, and a confrontation ensued with the authorities.

The scholar, Yang Yusheng, said his neighbors’ houses had all been pulled down, while public services to his house had ceased since last month, including water, electricity, gas and internet. The local government arranged men at the intersection which he had to pass through to go in and out of the house, to monitor him around the clock and block visitors, Yang said. Such behavior was unlawful and inhumane, he added.

Yang began a hunger strike on Dec. 14, which lasted for around five days. He was mulling restarting the hunger strike in protest, he said, adding that his protests had always been rational and held in accordance with the laws.

A female resident, who claimed to be a police officer, made public a video about government workers breaking into her house and spraying a fire extinguisher at her, Radio Free Asia reported. The video showed her getting angry and saying that she could not protect the people if she could not protect even her home. The workers threatened to arrest her, and she responded by saying that what they wished to demolish were “the hearts of the people and the regime itself.”

The clearance saga surrounding the village has been going on since 2019. At the start, some 3,800 households resisted the compulsory orders of the Changping district government. In December, the government tried again by sending many officers into the village as the Changping District People’s Court ordered 600 households to leave before the deadline.

The residents continued to stand their ground, including some who wrote dying notes. Authorities put some residents on the blacklist of China’s social credit system, barring them from going anywhere, and suspended bus lines plying the village route.

