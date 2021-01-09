A radar station on top of Hong Kong’s tallest mountain is reserved for defense purposes, the city’s government admitted for the first time on Saturday, despite it not being a military site.

The Security Bureau told Apple Daily that the restricted site at Tai Mo Shan was public land and not military land.

“It is used for setting up communication devices for different agencies, including for defense purposes,” the bureau said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Article 14 of the Basic Law, the Central People’s Government is responsible for Hong Kong’s defense affairs. The People’s Liberation Army is stationed at several garrison sites across the city.

Apple Daily first reported in 2014 there were military radar facilities at the station and military personnel on guard at the site. The government at the time refused to reveal whether the site was used for military purposes.

Photos of one of the buildings at the station emblazoned with a pro-Communist Party slogan written in simplified Chinese — “Listen to the Party, follow the Party” — recently emerged online, bringing the issue back to the fore.

The PLA occupies 19 military sites it inherited from the British military when the city was handed over to China in 1997. It is unknown if the government has allowed the PLA to use any other sites that are not designated for military land use for defense purposes.

Several residents hiked up to the radar station to take photos on Saturday. One man, who gave his surname as Wong, said: “It doesn’t feel right to see simplified Chinese characters. This is Hong Kong, and Hongkongers use traditional Chinese characters.”

