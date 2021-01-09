A court jury in Hong Kong returned an open verdict in the death of university student Chow Tsz-lok, who tumbled down a multistory car park in 2019 while police were locked in a confrontation with anti-government protesters nearby.

The jury, consisting of two men and three women, told the Coroner’s Court on Saturday night that they were unable to determine the cause and circumstances of Chow’s death. The open verdict was reached based on a 4:1 voting outcome following more than 14 hours of deliberation.

Chow, 22, succumbed to head injuries five days after he fell over a 1.2-meter-tall wall from the third to the second floor of Sheung Tak Estate car park in Tseung Kwan O, the New Territories, in the pre-dawn hours of Nov. 4, 2019.

The jurors were asked to determine the time, venue and circumstances of how Chow came to be injured.

Before the deliberation began on Friday, Coroner David Ko told the jury to consider the options of unlawful killing, death by accident and suspicious death to arrive at a verdict.

He reminded the jurors that it should be a three-step process. First, they should consider if a verdict of unlawful killing could be made beyond reasonable doubt. If not, they should decide if it was more probable for Chow to think there was a passageway behind the 1.2-meter-tall wall on the third floor, and if they believed that to be the case, then a verdict of death by accident should be reached. If the first two options were exhausted, the jury should then consider arriving at a verdict of suspicious death.

The coroner also told the jurors that they should not presume a certain verdict had a higher probability and look for relevant evidence to support the presumption. Instead, they should examine all the evidence and consider which ones they would accept as facts, then make their decision based on the accepted evidence.

After the jury returned an open verdict, Ko told Chow’s parents that he felt particularly sad when dealing with the death of a youth. He hoped the inquest had helped answer some of their questions.

Ko also said the inquest was close to uncovering the truth, and had the CCTV camera on-site been set at a “slightly higher angle” or programmed to “turn around a few seconds slower,” the truth would have been revealed.

Chow Tak-ming, the father of the student, told reporters outside court that he respected the verdict and thanked the jurors for their hard work.

“I want to tell Tsz-lok that we’ve tried our best to find out the truth,” the teary-eyed father said, “even though many questions remain unanswered and, like what the coroner has said, we are still some distance away from what really happened.”

