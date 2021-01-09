Hong Kong authorities are allegedly mulling international arrest warrants for Danish politicians over their roles in helping former pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui jump bail and skip town last month, according to a Danish report.

The Hong Kong government may seek the extradition of members of parliament Uffe Elbaek and Katarina Ammitzbøll, and look into investigating and prosecuting other Danish politicians and activists, local broadsheet Politiken said on Friday. Hong Kong has no extradition agreement with Denmark.

Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod was quoted as saying in the Politiken article that Denmark would not agree to extradite parliamentary members to Hong Kong for prosecution, stressing that the country had constitutional freedom of speech and assembly. Danish MPs could “see anyone they want without fear of retaliation,” Kofod said.

Elbaek retweeted the article, saying that China was thinking of arresting him, Ammitzbøll, former chair of the Danish Conservative People’s Party youth committee Anders Storgaard and Danish China Critical Society chair Thomas Rohden.

Ammitzbøll said on Twitter the incident had been blown “out of proportion.” She noted that Hui had been invited to Denmark and that Hong Kong authorities had chosen to give him his passport to travel.

Rohden, who helped Hui plan his Danish itinerary in December, said that he believed the investigation was prompted by Hong Kong lawmaker Regina Ip. She had asked Secretary for Security John Lee whether a law penalizing abettors of crime could be applied extraterritorially to the Danish politicians who assisted in Hui’s escape.

Hui, now in the United Kingdom, resigned from the Democratic Party and announced that he had gone into self-exile with his family on Dec. 3, three days after flying to Denmark under the guise of attending an environmental conference.

The former lawmaker was at the time subjected to bail conditions that prevented outbound travel, and Danish politician Elbaek provided official documentation which supported his formal visit to Copenhagen so the Hong Kong courts would return his passport. Hui faces nine criminal charges stemming from anti-government protests in 2019 and is also being investigated for allegedly violating national security laws and money laundering.

Storgaard, of the Danish Conservative People’s Party youth committee, previously said that he was “proud” to have helped Hui flee.

In response to Apple Daily’s enquiries, the Hong Kong government’s Security Bureau said that the police would investigate anyone, including foreign politicians, if they were suspected to have organized or assisted offenders in absconding. The police and the Department of Justice said they had no further comments.

