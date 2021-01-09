Xu Qinxian, the recently deceased army general who snubbed orders to attack Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989, “was unable to live freely for the rest of his life,” according to a friend.

The general was court-martialed, jailed for five years and put under house arrest in his final years, when authorities bugged and monitored his home and office, the friend Yang Xiaoming said. Xu died on Friday in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, aged 85.

These revelations and more were made in an Apple Daily interview with Yang in 2019, the content of which was not released until now. Yang was a neighbor of Xu in Beijing’s Qincheng Prison and later in Beijing after both of them were released from prison.

Xu was a commander of the 38th Group Army in 1989 when, according to Yang, he disobeyed a verbal order to lead his division into Beijing to crush a student demonstration at Tiananmen Square, which eventually ended in what became known as the bloody crackdown of June 4.

Yang himself was serving in the general staff department of the People’s Liberation Army at the time. He received orders to monitor the students at Tiananmen Square but disclosed news about impending martial law in advance. He was charged with leaking confidential information and jailed for about 10 years in Qincheng, where he met Xu.

He said that Xu suffered from many illnesses, including severe cerebral thrombosis in recent years. The former general was too weak to speak and unable to take care of himself. Yang recalled receiving a message from Xu’s younger sister that said: “The situation is getting more severe, the undercurrents are surging and the waves are raging,” which Yang interpreted as indicating the political struggle was intensifying.

In a separate occasion in February 2011, Apple Daily spotted Xu while he was visiting Li Rui, the personal secretary to the late Chairman Mao Zedong. Apple Daily asked Xu for his thoughts about Tiananmen Square and if he regretted his decision. “There is no regret for what has passed. It’s been done. Either you don’t do it, or if you have done it, there is nothing to regret,” he replied calmly.

Xu told Apple Daily the army was still retaining his title and offering him treatment that amounted to a deputy military position. “My life is not bad. I just live day by day, hoping not to cause trouble for [the authorities] any more,” he said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play