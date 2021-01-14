China’s crusade to demean Australian products has created casualties in the sectors of wine, timber and fresh succulent lobsters, and now Chinese state-run media is dismissing cherries grown on farms down under as “inferior.”

For good measure, the nationalist tabloid Global Times added in its report that Chinese consumers were opting for the Chilean version of the fruit instead.

Beijing and Canberra are at a low point in their diplomatic relationship after Australia held China responsible for human rights abuses in Xinjiang and called for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

China, Australia’s largest trading partner, has since acted against a variety of Australian products, including coal, wine, timber, cotton, grain and seafood exports.

On lobsters, Chinese authorities have increased scrutiny over the level of heavy metals. Prices plummeted as the seafood was kept for domestic Australian markets, much to local consumers’ delight.

The Global Times report that Chinese buyers were shunning Australian-grown cherries had got farmers worried, as mainland China was one of the biggest markets for the fruit.

In 2019 alone, some 1,600 tonnes of cherries were exported to China, worth A$24 million (US$18.6 million) and accounting for some 30% of total exports. According to Peter Cornish, chief executive of Fruit Growers Tasmania, Hong Kong and Taiwan were also two major markets for cherries grown in Tasmania.

