The United States envoy to the United Nations has praised Taiwan as a “model for the world” in resisting the coronavirus and told Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen that Washington will “stand with Taiwan.”

Kelly Craft met with Tsai via video link on Thursday after the U.S. canceled at the last minute what could have been an unprecedented trip to the self-ruled island. Craft’s planned travel from Jan. 13-15 had drawn outrage from Beijing, where officials described it as “crazy” and hawkish media warned of Chinese military warplanes headed for Taipei during the visit.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of State announced scrapping the trip as the administration had to assist with the transition of power on Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden took office.

Craft later tweeted about the online exchange with Tsai: “We discussed the many ways Taiwan is a model for the world, as demonstrated by its success in fighting Covid-19.

“I made clear to President Tsai that the US stands with Taiwan and always will, as friends and partners, standing shoulder to shoulder as pillars of democracy.”

The video conference alone was enough to draw condemnation from Beijing again. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday that Craft’s words and deeds “severely interfere with China’s internal affairs, gravely violate the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and go against the U.S. political commitment on the Taiwan question. China firmly opposes this.”

During the call, Tsai expressed regret that Craft was unable to make the trip to the island and extended an invitation for her to visit in future. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your staunch support of Taiwan’s international participation, and for your efforts in deepening the Taiwan-U.S. relationship. Thank you for always speaking up for Taiwan at the most important time,” Tsai reportedly said.

Craft has been a strong advocate for Taipei’s representation in international organizations such as the United Nations. Beijing has vehemently opposed this idea as it considers Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.

At the virtual meeting, Craft lamented “China’s obstruction” of Taipei’s attempt to share its experience with fighting COVID-19 on an international level.

If her trip did materialize, it would have been the first visit by Washington’s U.N envoy to Taiwan since the island officially withdrew from the world governing body in 1971.

