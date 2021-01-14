First, China instituted electricity cuts. Now the use of water is also coming under restrictions across provinces, as the unusually cold winter shows no signs of letting up throughout much of the country.

Chinese authorities deny that their control of water supplies is due to the shortage of power, which has been running low amid dwindling coal supplies. Instead, they are blaming dry weather and insufficient rainfall for the problem.

Residents in some regions of the southern provinces of Guangdong and Fujian are not only experiencing frost, but also having trouble getting enough water for daily use.

People in some Shenzhen neighborhoods in Guangdong reported that they had not been able to bathe for three days.

“I have not showered in three days. There is no way I can shower. I can only wash my face,” a resident surnamed Fu said. Since Monday, his water supply had been reduced to just one to two hours a day, when a bit of the precious resource would flow through the taps in his fifth-floor flat in the Longjiang district of Shenzhen.

In the Zhejiang provincial city of Wenzhou, the government started distributing “water coupons” for supply allocation. Restaurants and hotels were less affected as most had their own water storage tanks.

A village in the province spent 10,000 yuan (US$1,550) to install four large tanks in order to transport 20 tonnes of water for daily use from a neighboring village, after the government at one point cut supplies completely. The solution could provide for only about 5,700 local residents and not the whole village, said Zheng Yuqiao, one of the village leaders.

“It was chaotic when we were distributing water for the first time a few days ago. There were instances where people fought over the water,” Zheng said. “Some villagers arrived early and took a lot, leaving none for latecomers.”

Zheng said the village resorted to giving out tickets to distribute water.

Media calls to the Shenzhen Buji Water Supply Limited Company were not picked up. Apple Daily also contacted local authorities in Shenzhen, where employees said there were no notices on water cuts in the district; a lack of supplies was most likely due to burst pipes and would be temporary, they said.

