Sam Yip, the new vice convener of the non-government organization Civil Human Rights Front, said there is only one thing to do under ever-growing suppression, which is to do what he believes is right.

The CHRF is known for hosting massive pro-democracy marches as a means for Hongkongers to speak out. Yip told Apple Daily that he would certainly face more pressure under the new role when compared to his other job as a Central and Western district councilor.

The 33-year-old has often been on the protest frontlines, and said the rights of speech and to protest would undoubtedly be hindered by a regime who cannot accept any criticism, with the CHRF likely to be a main target. But Yip believes instead of trying not to reach the regime’s bottom line, it is more useful to do more within a limited space.

The police have not approved any marches since the enactment of the national security law last June. Instead of the usual march on the first day of the year, the CHRF conducted a car parade, urging for the release of all political prisoners. Yip wished that the CHRF would become a balanced platform for all democrats, and it would try to hold seminars and online concerts to connect with Hongkongers to maintain the energy of the democratic movement.

Hong Kong authorities recently arrested 55 people involved in the pro-democracy camp primary, accusing them of being in a 10-step “evil plot” designed by legal scholar Benny Tai to paralyze the government. Yip accused the government of using the primary as an excuse to conduct a mass arrest.

If the first step of Tai’s plan was to eat breakfast, the government may have to ban people from having the first meal of the day, Yip said satirically. The pro-Beijing camp has learned nothing from its 2019 District Council defeat and never understood that they lacked public support, he said.

Yip said he watches Japanese drama in his spare time to adjust his mood, and there is no need for Hongkongers to be too pessimistic, and they should try to find appropriate means to release their negative energy and keep fighting.

