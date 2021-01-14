The outgoing administration of United States President Donald Trump has tightened an investment ban on Chinese companies with alleged links to China’s military, but spared several technological giants toward the end of his term.

Changes have been made to an executive order by Trump that bans U.S. investors from involvement in firms which the White House finds problematic, to require investors to “completely divest” any shares in those companies by Nov. 11 this year.

Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, rumored to be on the list of problematic companies, are now off the hook due to opposition from U.S. Treasurer Steven Mnuchin, according to a Reuters report. The news propelled Alibaba’s shares to HK$235 (US$30.31) on Thursday, a rise of 5%, and Tencent to HK$629, up 5.6%.

Even those firms included in the investment ban recorded gains. China Mobile increased 2.6%, chipmaker SMIC was up 7.4% and oil giant CNOOC rose 6.2%.

Analysts suggested that Chinese capital snapping up the banned shares had offset the effects of the investment ban. American officials might have refused to expand the list due to concerns that large Chinese companies listed in the U.S. could wreak havoc in local markets if the ban went ahead, they said.

One Hong Kong analyst said that investors had digested the news of the ban.

The market was expecting U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to reverse part of the ban after he took office, said Francis Kwok, vice chair of the Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators. He noted that Washington had been “flip-flopping” over the ban, signaling a growing division within the Trump administration in the last days of his office.

