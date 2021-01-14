Two medical experts representing the World Health Organization were on Thursday blocked from boarding a Singapore-China plane after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The pair were part of an international team entrusted by the WHO to conduct an investigation in Wuhan, believed to be ground zero of the pandemic. They were denied boarding because Chinese authorities required travelers to the country to test negative for COVID-19 antibodies.

The other 10 team members reportedly landed in Wuhan, the capital city of central China’s Hubei province where the first infections were detected, at about 11 a.m. on the same day.

They were expected to visit local research institutions, hospitals and seafood markets following a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Leading the mission was Peter Ben Embarek, a top WHO specialist in cross-species animal disease. He also conducted a preliminary investigation in China in July last year.

Biologist Hung Nguyen said the team would stay in Wuhan for about a month. He did not expect any restrictions on the team’s work in the city, but cautioned that clear answers might not be forthcoming either.

Earlier, China twice invited WHO expert teams to visit, in February and July, to formulate an international scientific cooperation plan that could trace the origin of the novel coronavirus, which wreaked havoc globally culminating in an economic slowdown.

Western media have questioned the effectiveness of the latest field trip. Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO team and the chair of the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, said that the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s participation in the investigation would compromise the legitimacy and fairness of the entire research effort.

