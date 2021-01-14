Taiwan has been focused on improving its ability to face a military force much larger than its own, should the need to defend the island against mainland China arise, local media says.

The Taiwanese military refrained from commenting on a newly declassified Washington file that contained a defense strategy involving Taiwan, but said that it had been developing capabilities in handling asymmetric warfare and had also been receiving American support, the Liberty Times reported.

The declassified national security document, drawn up by the administration of United States President Donald Trump, revealed plans for the Indo-Pacific region, including a defense strategy capable of protecting Taiwan and other so-called first island chain regions.

Taiwan’s efforts include developing the use of Tuo River class corvettes, whose strong firepower makes up for its small size. The military has also been developing and trying to manufacture its own submarines, and equipping weapons with advanced ammunition such as the Hsiung Feng III supersonic missile and Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missile system, which are especially versatile and adept when the opposition is much stronger in numbers.

The U.S. has sold weapons to Taiwan, including high-mobility artillery rockets, harpoon missiles and MK-48 torpedoes, under approval by the Department of State last year.

The document’s language should be considered as committing to having the ability, rather than an intent, to deter China’s incursions on Taiwan, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation. It confirmed in general that the United States was seeking to contain China in the Indo-Pacific.

ABC said that the document was previously classified as “secret” and “not for foreign nationals.” It was declassified last week, 30 years earlier than would normally be the case, and would be officially released next(?) Wednesday.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play