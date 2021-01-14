The Hong Kong police welfare trust received HK$180 million (US$23.2 million) in donations last year, with 85 percent coming from anonymous sources, and the fund’s total income increased eight-fold compared to the year before.

According to a report handed to the Legislative Council, the fund recorded HK$188 million (US$24.2 million) in revenue for the 2019-20 financial year, compared to HK$19.49 million (US$250,900) the year before.

Records seen by Apple Daily also indicated that the fund received around 580 donations in 2019-20. Four donations exceeded HK$10 million (US$1.29 million), with three donated by anonymous benefactors.

The report also listed reasons for donations, of which “in gratitude for the police force’s efforts to serve Hong Kong” and “in gratitude for keeping law and order” the most popular, with wishes that no further officers be injured in the line of duty.

Of the roughly 580 donations made, around 510 of them were marked as anonymous. There were 41 donations of HK$1 million or more, with the largest donation being HK$20 million (US$2.58 million).

Friends of Hong Kong Association Ltd, whose president is former financial secretary of the Hong Kong government and current Standing Committee Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Henry Tang, donated HK$10 million.

Only this welfare fund’s finances were divulged to the public. The other two — a trust for the education of police officers’ children and another for police education and welfare, were not made available to the press or the public.

Apple Daily applied to access the fund’s donation records last month, before receiving permission to view the 29-page report a few days ago at the police headquarters. Three officers accompanied reporters, whose phones and other communication equipment were confiscated. Reporters were also not allowed to make copies, photograph, record or write notes when viewing the documents. Apple Daily was given an hour to go through the report.

A police spokesperson said that funds were audited by the Audit Commission before being handed over to the Legislative Council for approval. The spokesperson said they had kept donor identities private, as per donors’ wishes.

Civil Rights Observer’s Icarus Wong said that the gigantic amount of some one-off donations indicated that they were possibly from people with power and resources, or with the backing of organizations. As it was not possible to know the identities of such donors, Wong worried that this could affect the neutrality of the police force. He said that the government should ensure that there were no conflicts of interest before accepting such donations, and the information should be made available to the public.

