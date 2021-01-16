The Hong Kong government has described the latest sanctions imposed by the United States on six individuals from both local and Chinese authorities as “insane, shameless and despicable.”

Under the latest sanctions, You Quan, Vice Chairman of the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, Sun Wenqing, Deputy Director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security, and Tam Yiu-Chung, the sole Hong Kong delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, were added to the sanction list as leaders who have engaged in, developing, adopting, or implementing the national security law.

The U.S. said the latest decision was in response to the mass arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong last week. The 57 people, including former Legislative Council members and an American lawyer, were accused of violating the national security law for participating in a primary election with the intention to secure a majority in the legislature.

Washington said the arrests “is yet another stark example of Hong Kong’s freedoms and democratic processes being fundamentally undermined.”

Frederic Choi, Kelvin Kong, and Andrew Kan, from the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police, were added to list for having engaged in coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning individuals pursuant to the security law.

The Hong Kong government said the actions by the U.S. had displayed “double standards and hypocrisy, let alone blatantly breaching international laws and basic norms governing international relations,” especially in the context with recent unrest in the U.S. Capitol.

Tam Yiu-chung said he saw the sanction coming, and given that he does not have assets in the U.S. and has no plan to travel there, “there should be no problem.”

Tam believed what he has been doing in his work has been “absolutely correct.”

“I’m just safeguarding national security as well as the stability of Hong Kong society,” Tam said.

