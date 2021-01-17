Security at the Beijing cemetery where late reformist leader Zhao Ziyang is buried has been tightened on the 16th anniversary of his death, with the media and unregistered visitors banned from getting near the site.

Zhao’s daughter Wang Yannan and son-in-law Wang Zhihua were seen visiting the cemetery on Sunday morning while security guards wearing armbands patrolled the grounds and car park. Journalists and those who did not register their visits were ordered to leave, with the coronavirus outbreak cited as the reason.

Zhao’s relatives said only family members were allowed to visit the cemetery and were worried that taking press interviews would affect grave-sweeping arrangements in the future, according to a RTHK report.

Security near the home of the former premier was also tightened. Two people in the area were taken away by plainclothes officers, according to the Information Center for Human Rights and Democracy. Tian Jiyun, former vice premier of the State Council, also canceled plans to pay his respects to Zhao, according to the center. Ding Zilin of Tiananmen Mothers was warned by authorities not to visit Zhao’s home or his grave, according to the organization’s spokesperson, You Weijie.

A group of Zhao’s friends and former colleagues visited the late premier’s home on Saturday. They included Du Daozheng and Wang Yanju, the former publisher and former deputy editor-in-chief, respectively, of liberal magazine Yanhuang Chunqiu. About a dozen officers were guarding the area and checking people’s identities but did not stop anyone from entering Zhao’s former residence.

The group paid tribute to Zhao in his study room. Du, 97, left a note saying that only the ways of former leader Deng Xiaoping, former general secretary Hu Yaobang and Zhao were the righteous paths.

Du’s daughter said in an interview with RTHK that visiting Zhao’s home was a yearly ritual for her father, and he was pleased that he managed to continue this custom this year despite being in a wheelchair. Du missed Zhao dearly, believing that he was a great reformist and that his vision was the best for the country, Du’s daughter said, adding that she was puzzled by the tight security measures, given that it has been more than 30 years since the Tiananmen crackdown.

Zhao was against the bloody crackdown of the Tiananmen protests in 1989. He was later expelled from the Chinese Communist Party and placed under house arrest until his death in 2005 at the age of 85. He was buried in the tightly guarded Beijing cemetery in October, 2019. On the anniversary of Zhao’s death last year, identity checks and security cameras were set up to monitor those visiting the cemetery.

Click here for Chinese version

