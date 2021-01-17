Wedding banquets, funerals and other communal gatherings in rural villages were to blame for the latest wave of COVID-19 infections in the northern Chinese province of Hebei, the country’s worst-hit region in the recent outbreaks.

Some of the patients had attended multiple mass events such as wedding celebrations in a matter of days, records of their movements revealed by Hebei health authorities showed.

Those patients included a 61-year-old, the province’s first case in the latest outbreak. The woman from Xiaoguozhuang village in the Hebei capital Shijiazhuang had visited her sister in another village, where they had attended a wedding feast together.

In Shijiazhuang, 10 out of the 83 COVID-19 cases newly confirmed on Friday had also been to wedding banquets recently, the movement records showed. Birthday parties, exhibitions, business meetings and exams were other occasions visited by the patients.

A lack of knowledge about COVID-19 among local doctors and insufficient medical facilities in rural villages might also have hampered diagnosis and delayed their reporting to health officials, mainland medical experts said.

Rural residents who had developed symptoms might have been unaware of the need to take COVID-19 tests and instead self-medicated, the experts suggested.

Peking University medical scholar Song Wenzhi warned that the coronavirus could be spreading on a broader scale than it appeared in rural Hebei villages, where vigilance against the disease remained low.

