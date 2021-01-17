The head of Hong Kong’s professional body of barristers says history will vindicate protesters and that one day justice will prevail in Hong Kong, in an interview held shortly before he steps down this month.

Philip Dykes told Apple Daily that his recent years at the Hong Kong Bar Association coincided with many controversies in the city, starting with government plans to set up a joint checkpoint at the Express Rail Link with mainland China, and later the 2019 pro-democracy protests. Under his leadership, the association issued more than 40 statements responding to events of the day.

The barrister formerly served as Bar Association chairperson for just one term, from 2005 to 2006. This time, as he put an end to a series of three successive one-year terms, he said his first and second tenures were as different as night and day.

“Until five years ago, I had no doubt that [’one country, two systems’] would succeed,” Dykes said, referring to Hong Kong’s constitutional order. “In recent years, there have been clear changes that emphasize ‘one country’ over ‘two systems.’”

Dykes first arrived in Hong Kong in 1985 and worked as a prosecutor at the Department of Justice for 17 years. He chose Hong Kong as he was interested in the future of a former British colony transferring to Chinese rule, he said.

In a speech marking the opening of the legal year in early January, Dykes stressed the importance of judicial independence. His remarks were an indirect rebuke of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who previously said that Hong Kong had no separation of powers.

Dykes elaborated on his stance in the Apple Daily interview, saying separation of powers was a part of the Basic Law, and that the executive branch must comply with the court’s ruling if it lost its case at the end of the appeals process. The legal profession was worried that Beijing would go after barristers in a bid to compromise Hong Kong’s judicial independence, he added.

Dykes said the biggest challenge in his current tenure was the national security law, which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last June. He considered the legislation to be “mainland Chinese law” as it was not vetted by local lawmakers and differed from the common law traditions practiced in Hong Kong.

The government “said the law would only target an extremely small minority, but that seems not to be the case,” he said.

Dykes is representing one of the first defendants charged under the national security law. “As a lawyer, you must fight and never say die, as long as you believe the judiciary can carry out its duties and deliver justice in the courtroom,” he said.

As he prepared to let go of his duties at the association, Dykes said he had spent more than half of his adult life in Hong Kong and called the city his home.

Justice would one day prevail, Dykes said, referring to protesters’ demands such as a rejection of Beijing’s encroachment on the city’s governance. “Maybe it will take some time for those goals to be achieved, but if we look at the past, the people taking to the streets are always on the right side of history.”

