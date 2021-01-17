The search for truth and the verification of facts are the responsibilities of not just media workers but also every Hong Kong citizen, says a Radio Television Hong Kong producer facing police charges for her reports on a 2019 Yuen Long mob attack.

Bao Choy warned that the future of press freedom would continue to deteriorate, and control over freedom of expression would likely be tightened further upon the passage of a proposed law targeting misinformation and backed by the pro-Beijing camp.

“But if people still believe in finding the truth, it is still possible no matter how difficult the climate has become … even in places like mainland China,” she said at a forum hosted by the Culture and Media Education Foundation on Sunday.

Choy has been charged with two counts of violating the Road Traffic Ordinance by allegedly making false statements during a search of vehicle registration. The research was intended for RTHK’s investigative reports tracing suspected culprits of the Yuen Long mob attack on July 21, 2019. Her role at RTHK has been suspended amid the legal proceedings.

At the forum, Choy said that facts would bring people closer to the truth, and reporting facts was a basic responsibility of journalists. But as the authorities tightened control over freedom of speech, methods commonly used by journalists, such as checking publicly registered records, had become challenging, she said. Finding sources who could be whistleblowers had become enormously difficult, she added.

The government’s proposal for a law to combat misinformation had caused greater worries over the city’s deteriorating press freedom, as it would legitimize efforts to censor information in the name of fighting fake news, Choy said.

She expected that, with a scant pro-democracy presence in the Legislative Council, it would not be a surprise for the so-called misinformation law to be passed quickly. But with innovative technologies and an abundance of information, Hongkongers could perform their own fact-checks rather than just relying on journalists, she said.

“It’s not about people’s ability but their will,” Choy said. Protests that swept Hong Kong in 2019 showed that citizens had the willpower and ability to act on their beliefs, and if they believed that finding the truth mattered, they would be able to take action, she said.

